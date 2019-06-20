SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Hadley police officer has learned his sentence after being found guilty of using unreasonable force.
Back in February, Christopher Roeder, 50, of Agawam was found guilty on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsification of a document.
"Evidence presented at trial established that, on April 3, 2017, Roeder struck an arrestee in the face without legal justification, while the arrestee was seated on a bench in the Hadley Police Department booking area," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.
That hit fractured the arrestee’s nose and required plastic surgery to fix.
Prosecutors then noted that Roeder tried to obstruct the investigation into the assault by falsifying his police report describing the incident.
“Officers aren’t only expected to enforce the law in their communities, they are expected to follow it themselves. In this case, an officer broke a man’s nose for no legitimate purpose and then, in an effort to cover up the attack, falsified official documents about the incident. This behavior is unacceptable in someone entrusted with protecting the public safety," said Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni sentenced Roeder to 14 months in prison and one year of supervised release.
“Law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold and defend the laws of our nation. Roeder abused his power and violated the constitutional rights of an arrestee, eroding the public’s trust in law enforcement. The Department of Justice will continue to hold law enforcement officers accountable for their actions," added U.S. Asst. Attorney General Eric Dreiband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.