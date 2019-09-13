HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Holyoke elementary school teacher and Episcopal priest, who just resigned from his job yesterday, is now charged with child pornography charges.
40-year-old Gregory Lisby appeared in federal court in Boston earlier this afternoon.
The allegations against Gregory Lisby are very disturbing.
The former teacher and Episcopal priest is a married, father of two.
On top of the F.B.I., the Department of Child and Family Services tells Western Mass News they are also investigating.
"Shocked. Mind-blown. Upset. Scared," Samantha, a Holyoke school parent, tells us.
40-year-old Gregory Lisby, a now former Holyoke kindergarten teacher, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
School parents tell Western Mass News they are still trying to wrap their heads around the allegations.
"I asked him why he was able to still work in the school system during that time and they said, because it was the night before the feds got involved. He had cleared all the background checks. There were no arrests prior to that," parent Amy Merchant tells us.
According to court documents, investigators received a tip that an image depicting child pornography had been uploaded to a Microsoft OneDrive account that was determined to belong to Lisby.
Approximately 180 images and fifteen videos of child pornography were found on the drive.
"Very disturbing, very disturbing definitely," noted Merchant.
On September 11, federal investigators searched Lisby's iPad and cell phone at his home.
The Episcopal Diocese of western Massachusetts says Lisby is married to Rev. Timothy Burger the rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Worcester.
The two live in the rectory with their two daughters.
Bishop Fisher says, although Lisby is in federal custody, he plans on placing him under a pastoral directive that forbids him contact with any Episcopal church, and an investigation under the Clergy Disciplinary Canons of the Episcopal Church is also underway.
"I’m glad they caught it now instead of having more victims out there," said Merchant.
Bishop Fisher adds that he has no reason to believe any children in the diocese have been victimized by Lisby.
Lisby faces up to twenty years in prison.
Holyoke Public Schools say the safety and well-being of their students in their top priority Lisby passed his background checks when he was hired.
