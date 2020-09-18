HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Holyoke school teacher has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 40-year-old Gregory Lisby of Worcester will serve six years in prison and five years of supervised release.  

Prosecutors said that investigators found an image depicting child pornography that had been uploaded to a cloud account that belonged to Lisby.

Further investigation found 15 videos and approximately 180 images of child pornography on that cloud account.

Authorities then searched Lisby's home and recovered a cell phone and iPad that had login credentials for the cloud account that stored the pornography.

Lisby, who was a kindergarten teacher at Morgan School in Holyoke, was arrested on September 13, 2019 and resigned from his position the day before his arrest.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.