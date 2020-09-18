HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Holyoke school teacher has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of possession of child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 40-year-old Gregory Lisby of Worcester will serve six years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Prosecutors said that investigators found an image depicting child pornography that had been uploaded to a cloud account that belonged to Lisby.
Further investigation found 15 videos and approximately 180 images of child pornography on that cloud account.
Authorities then searched Lisby's home and recovered a cell phone and iPad that had login credentials for the cloud account that stored the pornography.
Lisby, who was a kindergarten teacher at Morgan School in Holyoke, was arrested on September 13, 2019 and resigned from his position the day before his arrest.
