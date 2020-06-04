SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four Minneapolis police officers now face charges in the murder of George Floyd.
Wednesday, charges against three other officers on the scene were filed, and the charges against Officer Derek Chauvin were upgraded.
Western Mass News spoke with a retired judge to get more background on those charges and how they differ from Massachusetts law.
Four officers are facing charges in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin, who was recorded holding his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, now faces 2nd-degree murder charges...the penalty is up to 40 years behind bars.
Former Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Judge John Greaney told Western Mass News 2nd degree murder is when the act isn't planned out ahead of time, however...
"You knew at some point when you had him on the ground, putting a knee on his neck, that you were doing something that would probably kill him or seriously injure him and you continue to do it," Greaney noted.
Last week, Chauvin was initially charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter and 3rd-degree murder.
The latter, which only carries a penalty of up to 25 years in jail, is a charge Greaney said we don't have in Massachusetts.
"In Massachusetts, it would probably be manslaughter," Greaney explained.
He also said in Massachusetts, Minnesota, any of the states, that it is common for prosecutors to file an initial charge and then upgrade it when more information and evidence comes in.
"When you see a criminal act occurring or what a reasonable person, in their case, would assume [and] would know is a criminal act and you are there to possibly give assistance, which they were," Greaney said.
The same day, Chauvin’s charges were upgraded, the three other officers at the scene of Floyd's death were also charged with aiding and abetting a 2nd-degree murder and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.
"So you’re there to help the principal perpetrator, Officer Chauvin. If he needs any help and under Minnesota law, and Massachusetts law you are participating in his criminal offense, particularly, if you’re sharing the same mindset that he is," Greaney noted.
