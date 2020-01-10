SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Springfield bar owner is speaking out following the suspension of Samuel's entertainment license.
That suspension comes as a result of our Western Mass News exclusive investigation into Samuel's security plan and how it was employed the night Achim Bailey went missing.
Bailey was found two months later after he was reported missing in January of 2019.
As Western Mass News has reported in the past, the entertainment license suspension doesn't mean the bar is closed.
They just can't have music, tvs playing, or amplifiers.
Still, another former bar owner, who has faced punishment from Springfield's Licensing Commission in the past, explains why he feels the suspension action from city hall isn't fair to bars.
Samuel's Tap and Tavern's late night entertainment license is suspended for Friday and Saturday night.
If there are any violations in the coming months, Samuel's could be forced to serve another three days of entertainment license suspension.
That means no tvs, music, or amplification systems, per the guidelines on Springfield's city website.
Plus, updates to Samuel's security plan must be made by next week, including more security staff to monitor leaving patrons for intoxication.
Mayor Domenic Sarno says the bar must document every instance of inappropriate touching by patrons, even as the bar is closing down for the night.
Because investigations revealed the bar's indoor security cameras weren't working the night 23-year-old Achim Bailey went missing, the License Commission mandates Samuel's workers inform the License Commission every time the cameras malfunction.
The punishment to Samuel's is in response to Achim bailey's disappearance in January 2019.
He was last seen leaving the bar and was found two months later in the Connecticut River, but another former Springfield bar owner is speaking out against the city's License Commission in light of the Samuel's decision.
Michael Moriarty owned Moriarty's Pub on Liberty Street now closed down.
Moriarty wouldn't speak to Western Mass News on camera, but gave a series of statements on his prior punishments from the city's License Commission.
Moriarty's liquor license was suspended back in the Summer for eight days, forcing a bar shutdown after police say a patron brought a gun into the bar.
The entertainment license was also suspended. Moriarty said he accepted the punishment because:
"You can't fight city hall so I just look at it that way--I just said they're gonna close me one way or another, they're gonna hurt me one way or another so just agree with it, and I'll get it over with."
Though Moriarty's punishment was more severe than Samuel's, it was the security protocols imposed by the city that Moriarty claims drove him out of business.
He says:
"For six months, they've made a stipulation that I have two police officers at the door on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. And if I chose not to do that, I'd have to close at ten. So I did that for six months, which also was very very trying to my business."
He went on to say the price of two detail officers for one night was:
"$600 dollars right there, right off the top, when I was only ringing in, I don't know--$500-$800 dollars on those nights."
Moriarty went on to say he supports public safety, but feels the License Commission's suspension policy only hurts a bar's employees.
He said:
"If they could put a panel of bar owners together and pick each other's brains, I think they'd come up with more of a solution than to hurt these businesses."
The city's licensing director responded to Moriarty's claim, saying it's not their intention to punish a bar's employees with these suspensions, but says it's important bar owners be held accountable for lax security that could put lives in danger.
