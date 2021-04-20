SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continues after Western Mass News spoke with a former judge on the verdict and the length of the jury deliberations.
Mary Hurley said she has seen local jurors deliberate longer in OUI cases than the jury did in this trial, but she said, ultimately, there wasn’t a lot of reasonable doubt jury members had to debate over, which led to the quick verdict.
“It was apparent to me that there was definitely going to be a guilty finding,” Former District Court Judge Mary Hurley said.
Hurley said she was initially surprised to see the jury had a verdict after only 10 hours of deliberations in the three-week trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. She said ultimately, it was a hint of what the outcome was going to be.
“Anytime there’s a verdict after a short period of time especially in a murder trial doesn’t bode well for the defendant,” Hurley explained.
Hurley said in her time on the bench, she's seen longer deliberations for local OUI cases, but in this case, she said there wasn't much reasonable doubt for jury members to discuss.
“These folks had pretty much made up their mind before closing arguments unlike Massachusetts we do closing arguments and then give jury instructions. In Minnesota, the jury instructions are given, and then there’s final closing arguments,” Hurley said.
She said with Chauvin found guilty on all charges, it's an outcome some people are pleased to see.
“I think it’s a verdict that an awful lot of people are very satisfied with, and it’s hopefully something that’s going to give us closure,” Hurley said.
Hurley said she now prays this never happens again and wants to see the nation start to come together again.
“I just hope from this point on we can move forward we can look to heal and to act together for the good of the country so good of our communities and the health and safety of all of our citizens,” Hurley said.
Chauvin’s sentencing is expected in eight weeks.
