(AP) -- Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has handily won a U.S. Senate seat in his adopted home state of Utah after a campaign where he backed off his once-fierce criticism of Donald Trump.
Romney clinched the win Tuesday as soon as polls closed in Utah, where voters are also choosing whether U.S. Rep. Mia Love will earn a third term and deciding if the state will make medical marijuana legal.
Romney defeated Democrat Jenny Wilson, a member of the Salt Lake County council. He replaces longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who chose not to seek re-election.
Romney was the heavy favorite to win the seat in conservative Utah, where he holds near-celebrity status as the first Mormon presidential nominee from a major party.
Romney denounced Trump as a "fraud" and a "phony" during the 2016 campaign, but has since said he approves of many Trump policies.
Love, a Republican, is facing a challenge from Democrat Ben McAdams in the state's 4th congressional district that covers many of the Salt Lake City suburbs.
