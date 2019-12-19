SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump, the question is what comes next.
Republicans want a speedy Senate trial, but Democrats are considering delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
So just what can we expect?
Wednesday night's votes in the House are historic. President Donald Trump is now the third president in American history to be formally impeached.
Now, it's up to the Senate for a next move.
President Trump now joins President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton, who were all impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.
"They got precedence in the records from President Johnson's impeachment proceedings and, more recently, Bill Clinton's and the Senate parliamentarian - that's a fancy title for the people that make up rules in the Senate and interpret the rules that exist - appears to have created a book or set of rules for governing these kinds of things," said former Mass. Supreme Judicial Court Justice John Greaney.
Greaney, who is now an attorney with Bulkley, Richardson, and Gelinas, broke down what's next. He pointed out the stage is now set for President Trump's Senate trial.
Ultimately, the Senators on both sides will set the ground rules for the proceeding.
"It is called a trial, but it is really not. It is a very unique proceeding unknown to the world of law. It is not a criminal trial, like a lot of people are analogizing it to," Greaney explained.
Presiding over the entire proceeding is a chief justice.
"The chief justice is there to preside, but he doesn't play the role as a typical judge you see in a courtroom. He basically makes no ruling. If something comes up that's a problem, he tells the Senators to go off, meet, and decide by a majority of the Senators about what they want to do about whatever the problem is," Greaney said.
There are the prosecutors, who are called the House managers.
Greaney said while the Republicans have defense lawyers, the Democrats present the articles of impeachment against the President.
The Senators will act as the jury.
A big question is whether witnesses will testify.
"A live witness, as they had in the House proceedings and as they do in the courts, makes a very, very big difference and that's why I think Senator McConnell and the Republicans are a little jittery about bringing in live witnesses to testify," Greaney added.
One person who could testify is the President himself, but Greaney said that's unlikely.
"Senator McConnell and the others will talk him out of that. That's much too dangerous for him, particularly in the hand of skilled lawyer, who the House managers have," Greaney noted.
In the end, two-thirds of the Senate has to vote to convict the President on both charges. That could pose a challenge for Democrats.
"Since there is a distinct minority, there's 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, plus two Independents that usually vote Democratic, they are going to have to do a lot of negotiating, rely on a lot of public sentiment," Greaney said.
Senator Mitch McConnell said he plans to set the start date for the trial at the end of the week. When the Senate does vote, that will be behind closed doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.