AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former patient of La Dermique is demanding her money back after she claims the medical spa failed to provide her with the proper devices needed to heal after her surgery.
It's a spa has an F-rating on the Better Business Bureau website, and fifteen customers filed complaints with the Attorney General's office.
One former patient tells Western Mass News she's retained a lawyer and wants a refund from La Dermique.
"When you have children," the former patient tells us. "Your body changes...I've been trying to lose weight and I thought that would help me get rid of the stubborn fat."
The former patient of La Dermique says liposuction seemed like the perfect thing to help get her confidence back after years of trying to lose weight.
"I saved the money," continued the former patient. "It took me a long time to save it. [I] went through all the paperwork and whatnot, filled out, to the best of my knowledge, everything I could. We decided on six areas of liposuction."
The patient asked Western Mass News not to show her face after going into detail of how she claims the procedure went wrong.
"I can only tolerate a short period of time," the former patient stated. "They were only able to complete one area. You have to wear a specific garment when you get done with the surgery. It has to go right on you. They hadn't prepared. There was nothing for me. They had a different kind that has two pieces that you cut right where the surgery was, and it's supposed to be one piece. They assured me they'd have one right away. Well, they didn't. It took them like four or five days to get the garment."
The patient says she became septic after the surgery around her abdomen, and the Feeding Hills spa elected not to continue with the rest of her treatments.
"It doesn't say," said the former patient. "'Have you had any previous infections?', anywhere on there. I said no, because I never thought of [an] infection that was six or eight years prior as being a disease. They were using that as an excuse, that I wasn't truthful on my medical form."
The patient says La Dermique refused to refund any of her $1,800.
Western Mass News spoke with a former La Dermique employee over the phone, who confirmed the patient's criticisms of not keeping the facility properly stocked.
"Constantly," former La Dermqiue employee Sara Conroy tells us. "They would reschedule patients who had already paid for the product and never end up rescheduling or constantly putting people off or trying to sell them on something else, rather than what they already paid for."
La Dermique's medical director is Stanley Swierzewski III, a urologist based in Holyoke.
Licensed surgeons do not need a special board certification to legally perform cosmetic surgery.
In 2014, Swierzewski settled with the U.S. Attorney's office over allegations he improperly billed Medicare for services in his urology practice.
He paid $300,000 in the settlement.
"I'd like to get all of the money back," says the former La Dermique patient.
This patient wants to warn others to do their research before getting cosmetic surgery, hoping they won't lose the confidence she walked into La Dermique, hoping to gain.
"There's a false sense of security when," continued the former patient. "There's a sign on a door, and there's a business that's been in town for ten years."
Western Mass News has reached out to La Dermique for comment on this story.
In fact, they had our questions for more than a week.
They did not respond to our interview request.
