SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands from MGM Springfield.
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey's office said that 54-year-old Salvador Montalvo, Jr. of West Springfield has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of making false entries in corporate books and larceny of property over $1,200.
Prosecutors allege that Montalvo withdrew $23,940 from the casino cashier to perform tests on various slot machines between August 2018 and January 2019.
"He allegedly returned only approximately $2,000 to the casino and pocketed the remaining $22,000 — the majority of which he is believed to have deposited into his personal checking account," Healey's office said in a statement.
The investigation, conducted by the State Police gaming enforcement unit at MGM Springfield and Healey's gaming enforcement division, started in January after MGM Springfield conducted an audit on its slots.
Arraignment will take place at a later date in Hampden County Superior Court.
