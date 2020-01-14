WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day after the Houston Astros fired their manager and general manager for sign-stealing during the team's World Series winning season in 2017, Major League Baseball's commissioner has hinted that current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could face punishment next.
Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017.
In addition to current players like Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and former star David Ortiz, team manager Alex Cora is also scheduled to be in Springfield in a few days.
Cora's appearance comes on the heels of possible punishment from Major League Baseball for sign-stealing during Cora's first season as manager in 2018 when the Sox won the World Series.
Former MLB pitcher Mike Trombley played for the Dodgers with Cora in the early 2000's and said if you break a rule, you have to accept the punishment.
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow are out. The team fired the duo after a Major League Baseball investigation found the team stole signs during their run to the 2017 World Series.
Now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is also under the microscope after he helped lead Boston to a World Series title in 2018.
"I do know he was a coach with the Astros. I do know that if this was going on, I’m sure he probably knew about this," Trombley explained.
Trombley is a former major league pitcher. He spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about the recent rule breaking accusations.
"If they finished in last place, I don’t know if we’d be talking about this, but when you win and you’re under the microscope, you have to play by the rules and, like I said, if you get caught, you got to pay the piper sometimes," Trombley added.
Trombley said sign-stealing has been going on since the game's inception, but now, technology is starting to play a role.
"Especially after the Red Sox had that Apple Watch incident in 2017, they got warned that no technology can be used and it's got to be used the right way," Trombley said.
Dan Woodill is the recreation supervisor in Chicopee. He said it's important to turn this news into teachable moments for their athletes, reminding them to always play fairly.
"We strive to do that. We throw it out there as much as possible in all sports. We say, hey shake hands at the end of the game, no oohing and ahhing, try to stay positive as much as possible...follow the rules...follow the rules," Woodill added.
In terms of what Trombley thinks this does to the game, he said, "So the game is always evolving. I think it’ll be a good thing moving forward because I think that it’s time for the teams to take responsibility - not the ones stealing the signs, the ones giving the signs. Take responsibility and make it harder for them to steal the signs."
As of right now, Cora is still slated to be apart of this weekend's Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield.
