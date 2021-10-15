GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman accused of attacking and injuring a fellow Mount Holyoke College colleague has changed her plea.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that former Mount Holyoke Professor Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, pleaded guilty to nine charges Friday in connection with the December 2019 attack that left the victim with permanent injuries.
In court Friday, prosecutors explained that Hachiyanagi knocked on the victim’s door and claimed that she needed emotional support following a break-up. When the victim let her in, Hachiyanagi attacked her with a rock, pruning shears, and a fire poker and taunted her over four hours before finally convincing Hachiyanagi to get help.
The victim addressed the court with a victim impact statement, which the D.A.’s office released below:
“I’ve struggled to find a word that could hold in its meaning both the attack and my experience of it. The closest I found is this: ‘severe or excruciating pain or suffering (of body or mind); anguish, agony, torment; the infliction of such.’ This is a definition of torture. For four hours I experienced literal torture of body and of mind, not knowing if I would survive the next minute—yet needing to find some way to save my life.”
“The emotional, physical, financial, and professional impacts of this crime have been huge and they continue. Now the defendant’s violation of me is becoming part of a public persona that I did not choose. She has invaded my privacy, my career, my life.”
Loisel noted that prosecutors recommended a sentence of 10 to 12 years in state prison on two of the charges and concurrent seven to nine year prison sentences on the other charges. It was also recommended that the prison term be followed with three years’ probation, which would include wearing a monitoring device for the first year and an order to stay away from the victim, as well a mental health evaluation and counseling.
With regards to the recommended sentence, the victim added in court, according the D.A.’s office:
“Your Honor, I ask for accountability and justice, please. I do not speak or act vindictively, nor do I ever want to cross that line. Respect of and for other human beings matters a great deal to me. It’s difficult to fathom why this happened…All I know is that she betrayed my trust, invaded my home, and tried to kill me with premeditated violence. The cruelty she wielded with weapons, and expressed in words, was extreme.”
Meanwhile, Hachiyanagi’s attorney recommended a five to seven year prison sentence, followed by probation.
Hachiyanagi’s bail was revoked during Friday’s court hearing and sentencing is scheduled for October 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.