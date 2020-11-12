SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Children served by Brightside in western Massachusetts received a big gift, thanks to a former basketball star.
Mercy Medical Center said that Springfield native and former NBA star Vinny Del Negro and his wife made a financial donation for Brightside to purchase electronic devices to help the kids do their schoolwork remotely.
"While COVID-19 has significantly impacted daily life for all of us, it poses unique challenges for children, particularly as they try to keep up with their studies...These electronic devices and other school supplies will help them engage and fully participate in remote learning, while easing some of the financial burden on their parents. I would also like to thank my sister Nina Marchese who got involved during COVID-19 to see this project come to fruition," Del Negro said in a statement.
Along with matching funds from an anonymous donor, the agency was able to buy iPads, Chromebooks, and other supplies for the 120 children receiving services.
“Vinny and Lynn’s compassion for children and families facing challenges is an extraordinary gift, and we are grateful that they are champions of our cause. They never forget why helping the children we serve is so important...These electronic devices will make a tremendous difference in the lives of these children, especially now as they deal with the current increase in remote learning," said Mercy Medical Center President Deborah Bitsoli.
