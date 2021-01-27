SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A University of Massachusetts Amherst basketball legend and former NBA player is now using his talents to coach at a local high school.
Western Mass News spoke with the basketball star on how he plans to impact players both on and off the court.
Former UMass Amherst and NBA player Lou Roe is now the varsity head coach for Springfield's Putnam Vocational Academy's boys basketball team.
He said he's already reached all of his goals as a player, and now it's time to give back to the community.
The former Atlantic 10 player of the year has now taken his talents to the sidelines. Roe replaced longtime, and highly respected Putnam head coach William Sheppard looking to carry the torch to more state championships.
After starring at UMass, Roe played in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors, before playing overseas.
He is now looking to make an impact on the Putnam boys high school team. He feels as though it's his calling to be coaching these young men right now, aiming to bring them to the next level as both players and students.
"I just thought about the knowledge and stuff, and the experience that I've attained over the years. I have enough pedigree in myself to start my own kind of business and development company where I'm developing kids and skills and that kind of thing. I just thought taking that path would be more beneficial to me and my well-being," Roe said.
Western Mass News asked Roe how do you go from reaching some of the highest accomplishments a player can attain, playing in the NBA to bringing it all the way back, coaching high school basketball?
His answer:
"The biggest thing about being such a great player, a lot of those guys, most of the time, can't coach because the expectations of everyone is unrealistic,” Roe explained. "I'm coming from the highest of the levels of basketball, and to get back in coaching in high school, it's a bit of a challenge. I just see it as me going back to my roots."
Roe says he realizes as a coach he is a big stickler when it comes to turnovers.
