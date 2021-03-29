AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The NCAA Tournament is winding down, and the top teams are pressing forward, with their eyes on that championship game. Western Mass News spoke exclusively with one former NBA player and UMass legend, who knows what it feels like to chase down that same goal and shares why he believes the game of basketball continues to evolve.
UMass legend and former NBA star Lou Roe who led the Minutemen to the Sweet 16 back in the 1991-1992 season. Reflecting on when he took the court, to see the game being played now, he said the game has definitely changed, and he's proud of the student-athletes he's seeing competing today.
"We played Syracuse for the first time, and Syracuse was the team that I was thinking about considering going to, before I went to UMass, so I said to Jim Boeheim no, I'm going to UMass,” Roe said.
Roe took a trip down memory lane when the former UMass basketball star helped lead his team past Syracuse University, upsetting them in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 1992.
"I remember us having that opportunity, Coach Calipari used to always say, just go out there and give it everything you got, we'll see where it ends in the last 30 to a minute in the game, but we're still in that game, giving ourselves a chance and that's what we did with Syracuse, we kept that game close, it was a really good team and we gave ourselves a chance to win that game, and we pulled it out in the end," Roe explained.
Reaching the Sweet 16 in his prime, Roe said he remembers the adrenaline rush of it all, but he has even more respect for these players dealing with difficult circumstances.
"I can't imagine how the universities dealt with that, going into the tournament, every day trying to make sure they're all safe before practices, getting tested day after day. I mean that has to be madness, and it gets to a point where you just want to play basketball," Roe said.
The former NBA player said what's also impressive was the way these student-athletes are using their platform beyond the game itself.
"I think this is the time now to kind of speak up and state what they feel, state the message that they're trying to put across to the young people carrying the torch, to say that black lives do matter, and we're here and we're important and we want to be respected," Roe added.
As for who he's got his money to take home the championship trophy for the men's tournament...
"I do like Michigan, they're very big. I know Juwan Howard, he's an excellent player and excellent coach, great motivator, and those guys are huge. I can see them beating Butler and giving Gonzaga a run for their money," Roe said.
