SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 is hitting many teams across the NFL including the New England Patriots.
Now, the National Football League is investigating the Pats to see if the organization has complied with coronavirus protocols before starting quarterback Cam Newton's positive test results.
The league is now introducing new measures for teams like video surveillance to monitor the wearing of masks while in team facilities or traveling.
The NFL is working overtime to keep its season going after a COVID-19 outbreak shut down the Tennessee Titans this past week, and resulted in a one-day postponement of Monday's night's Patriots vs. Chiefs game. League officials, head coaches and general managers all met to discuss what can be implemented moving forward.
So far, they're introducing a league-wide video system to monitor whether players and staff are wearing personal protective equipment like masks while inside team facilities and while traveling. The league is also limiting the number of free-agent tryouts per week and placing bans on gatherings outside team facilities.
Western Mass News spoke with former NFL Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Myron Rolle, now a neurosurgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital who is treating patients with COVID-19. He said the protocols currently in place aren't enough and the league needs to step it up if they want to see a full season.
“To think that we can have this game with just a few minor adjustments with early detection symptoms, sort of technology and testing and maybe these mask protocols which we've seen have been sort of not followed with the most, strict compliance with the NFL coaches on the sidelines keeping their mask down on the sidelines, if we're seeing that on the sidelines, imagine what it's like in the locker room as far as the protocols not being followed as strictly," he said.
Rolle said being a former player himself, he knows the desires to have a full season, especially this year, but believes amid the pandemic, he can't imagine teams playing without missing a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.