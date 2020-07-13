(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's official. The Washington Redskins announced Monday morning that they will be changing their nickname - a name that has been recognized for 87 years.

The news comes after the organization released a statement about two weeks ago saying it would be undertaking a "thorough review."

After 87 years, the Washington Redskins announced on Monday they will be retiring the Redskins nickname and logo.

"I'm a little saddened to be honest with you, just because of how it happened. I feel like they were forced to do it and now, I feel like they're being forced to change the name to something that people that are just pushing for without any involvement from ownership,” said former Redskins and Patriots tight end Christian Fauria.

On July 2, FedEx - one of the franchise's top sponsor and holder of its stadium's naming rights - sent a two-page letter, asking the team to change its name.

Fauria said this move didn't come as a surprise to him.

"If sponsors don't like what you're doing, it just shows they can just pretty much make you do anything you want, so for that respect, I'm disappointed by it, but I'm not surprised,” Fauria added.

In 2013, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder told USA Today "we will never change the name, it's that simple. Never- you can use caps."

Fauria said this is now something both Snyder and everyone in the NFL community has to adapt to.

"Unfortunately, we all do. I think if it wasn't for his sponsors, Nike, FedEx, if it wasn't for them, I don't think anything would've changed…If George Floyd wouldn't have been assassinated the way he was, I do not think shrapnel affect would be the Washington Redskins changing their name,” Fauria added.

Fauria told Western Mass News that ultimately, the big question should be for the Native American people rather than anyone else.

“What do the Native Americans feel? What is their opinion? I have not seen any push back from any Native Americans since this whole thing started, so if they don't have a problem with it, then I think we should just leave it alone,” Fauria noted.

If they do have a problem with the name, Fauria said, “I think we can most definitely find a better way, with their involvement, to change the name that they think and best represents their culture, their way of life, what's important to them."

The team's name will not change immediately, but Snyder and other officials are looking to decide on a new name, as well as making new helmets and uniforms before the September 13 season opener game against Philadelphia.