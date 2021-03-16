(WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Olympian has been arraigned in western Massachusetts on indecent assault and battery charges.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that 69-year-old Conrad Mainwaring appeared in court on Tuesday on a grand jury indictment on nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.
"The investigation was launched by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit upon receipt of open source media information from ESPN reporting the alleged incidents in great detail," the D.A.'s office explained, adding that the charges stem from a "multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation" by Mass. State Police detectives assigned to their office into dozens of allegations into indecent assault and batteries.
Prosecutors allege that Mainwaring committed the acts while he worked in 1970s at Camp Greylock in Becket.
Mainwaring was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on a fugitive from justice warrant and he subsequently waived extradition.
Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement:
“I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case. We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice."
“We take allegations of adults who abuse their position of trust by preying on youth very seriously and will continue to focus our prosecutorial resources on holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”
Not guilty pleas were entered on Mainwaring's behalf. Bail was set at $200,000 with conditions that he have no contact with children under age 16, surrender his passport, waive rendition, and confirm his whereabouts with probation.
Investigators believe that there may be other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward. Those with any information related to the case is asked to call (413) 449-5863.
