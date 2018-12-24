HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just this month, Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke was torn down.
Over the years, many families have celebrated at the church as a tradition, and they will gather there Monday to reflect and honor the people who first opened the church back in 1901.
The Christmas Eve tradition will still be held at the church, even though there is not much left of the landmark.
This was a place where baptisms, confirmations, and weddings were held, and a lot of memories were made.
Those who loved the church will be reflecting on those memories.
At noon, people will gather at the church to leave memorial items, post decorations, and messages to remember the church and the ones they have lost over the years.
The Mater Dolorosa Church, that was a centerpiece to the community, was closed down back in 2011 when it merged with Holy Cross Parish in Holyoke to create Our Lady of the Cross.
On December 11th, the demolition of the church began, coming as a complete shock to those who loved and fought for the church.
Members of Mater Dolorosa tell Western Mass News they tried to preserve the building, but the city issued a demolition permit the morning of December 11th, and they began tearing down the structure shortly after that.
Over the years, parishioners had fought to try and reopen the church or save the building by holding vigils, and even sending a proposal to Holyoke's Mayor to have the city purchase the building.
The building, however, was deemed unsafe, because the steeple wasn't structurally sound, and those who loved the church are finding it very hard to let go, especially during the holidays.
It will be a tough day here in Holyoke for the members of the church who once celebrated Christmas here for many generations.
Right now, it is still unknown what will be built here in the church's place.
