HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just this month, Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke was torn down.
Over the years, many families have celebrated at the church as a tradition, and they will gathered Monday to reflect and honor the people who first opened the church back in 1901.
Monday morning, dozens made their way to the site of the former Mater Dolorosa Church for a Christmas Eve prayer service, more than two weeks after demolition began on the building.
The Christmas Eve tradition was still be held at the church, even though there is not much left of the landmark.
The building first opened in 1901 and now, the entire church community is heartbroken to see it go down and that’s why many came out to reflect on their time there.
The crowd gathered at noon Monday and said what should be a joyous day has now become a day of mourning.
Many stood in the cold and snow to pray for the church and what has been lost.
Several people grew emotional and said that while they can tear the building down, they'll never forget about all the memories they made inside. It was a place where baptisms, confirmations, and weddings - among other events - were held.
The Mater Dolorosa Church, that was a centerpiece to the community, was closed in 2011 when it merged with Holy Cross Parish in Holyoke to create Our Lady of the Cross.
On December 11, the demolition of the church began, coming as a complete shock to those who loved and fought for the church.
Members of Mater Dolorosa tell Western Mass News they tried to preserve the building, but the city issued a demolition permit the morning of December 11 and they began tearing down the structure shortly after that.
John Fydenkevez, president of the church's preservation society, told Western Mass News that now, many are heartbroken on this Christmas eve.
“This building didn’t need to come down. We had monies available to repair it. We had people willing to donate once we owned the building, but we never even got a chance to even make an attempt,” Fydenkevez explained.
Over the years, parishioners had fought to try and reopen the church or save the building by holding vigils, and even sending a proposal to Holyoke's Mayor to have the city purchase the building.
The building, however, was deemed unsafe, because the steeple wasn't structurally sound, and those who loved the church are finding it very hard to let go, especially during the holidays.
Another woman we spoke with said that many in the Polish community had roots in this church and has left them now feeling scattered.
It's not yet known when demolition will be completed or what will be built, if anything, in its place.
