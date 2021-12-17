SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Former Patriots defensive end Jarvis Green stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield Friday for the Connecticut parents Union 10th Annual "Tis the Season to be Reading event.
The event was held in collaboration with State Senator Adam Gomez and community leader Jynai McDonald. Green shared with Western Mass News how much events like this mean to him.
"I have kids my own, growing up out of poverty in Louisiana to just come back here to the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield, but also going through a cycle and educating people about leadership about diversity teamwork very important for our young kids today," said Green.
Springfield’s youth presented awards to the Mason Square C3 unit Friday night, as well as the Springfield Fire Department's fire prevention division and other community leaders for their service.
