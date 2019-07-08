ATTLEBORO, MA (WFSB/AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi continues to recover in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.

Monday, Bruschi released his own statement through his Instagram account.

"Around 10:30 a.m. on July 4 I lost use of my left arm," he wrote. "I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better."

His family confirmed in a statement that the 46-year-old suffered the stroke Thursday.

Bruschi was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where his family said Friday he was "recovering well."

Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He had surgery to repair the hole and retired. But he sat out less than a year before returning for the seventh game of the 2005 season.

He played three more seasons with the Patriots and announced his retirement just before the start of the 2009 season. Since then, he's worked at ESPN and entered the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2013.

 

