ATTLEBORO, MA (WFSB/AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi continues to recover in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke.
Monday, Bruschi released his own statement through his Instagram account.
"Around 10:30 a.m. on July 4 I lost use of my left arm," he wrote. "I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better."
