SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is recovering following a stroke.

In a statement from his family released by his foundation, Tedy's Team, Bruschi suffered a stroke known as a TIA (transient ischemic attack) Thursday afternoon.

"He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties," the statement read.

Bruschi is reportedly recovering well at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

According to the foundation's website, Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in 2005 at age 31, shortly after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX and his first Pro Bowl

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.