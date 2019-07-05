SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is recovering following a stroke.
In a statement from his family released by his foundation, Tedy's Team, Bruschi suffered a stroke known as a TIA (transient ischemic attack) Thursday afternoon.
"He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties," the statement read.
Bruschi is reportedly recovering well at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
According to the foundation's website, Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in 2005 at age 31, shortly after playing in Super Bowl XXXIX and his first Pro Bowl
