SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not looking pretty for the New England Patriots after the team suffered its fourth consecutive loss on Sunday.
When teams lose this many games, a lot of questions come into play like if the Pats will turn this thing around, if starting quarterback Cam Newton is the right fit, and if playoffs are even a factor at this point.
The Patriots are struggling right now to get a win suffering four back-to-back losses, their most recent was against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Starting quarterback Cam Newton seemed to find his rhythm against the Bills, but in the last minute of the game fumbled on the potential game-winning play.
Western Mass News spoke with former Pats and Bills quarterback Doug Flutie asking him his thoughts on Newton and the most recent game.
He said he thinks there may be a bigger underlying issue here after watching Newton from his own QB perspective.
“I do think there's physically something wrong with Cam Newton's shoulder,” he said. “I've seen Cam when he can throw the ball well, when he just turns it loose and throws it, but he's not throwing the ball the same. This week, he did get some mid-range balls down the field, some 15-20 yard routes, but he still has yet to be throwing the ball up over the top to go deep."
Newton missed practically all of last season undergoing two shoulder surgeries on his throwing arm. Flutie went on saying a part of their issue is the Patriots not having a dynamic outside threat right now with both wide receivers Julian Edelman out and N'keal Harry out that definitely puts the team at a disadvantage. He also said having more of an inexperienced secondary is showing on the field as well.
