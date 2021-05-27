WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Two former New England Patriots players stepped in to support a 26-year-old autistic man physically attacked by two boys in a park in the town of Ware and his recovery.

"You're going to be OK after everything? You're going to be alright?"

Friends making sure 26-year-old Shiloh Skerrit is okay. After he was attacked a couple of weeks ago by two boys at Grenville Park in the town of Ware.

Shiloh is autistic and has Type One Diabetes, a diagnosis his father says makes it difficult to defend himself, something he was not able to do when he was attacked. But these former New England Patriots players not tolerating this behavior and are stepping in, to make Shiloh feels protected.

"We've got quite a few friends in town, we've been doing charity events here for a number of years with the police and firefighters, and when we heard about what had happened and found out the details about it, both of us had the same idea at the same time, we wanted to talk to the kid and see how he's doing and support him, show people love him," the players said.

Former Patriots Linebacker and Longsnapper Steve Deossie and nose tackle Fred Smerlas flooding Shiloh with an abundant amount of Patriots gear. Shiloh even told his dad, he better start packing the car.

From signed jerseys and footballs to team pictures, these Pats stars told Western Mass News once a teammate, always a teammate, and Shiloh’s one of theirs.

"The least we can do is come out here and show him some support. Yeah, if we can make him a little bit happier today, it makes us feel better because we have kids, we got bullied at times...whatever we could do to make somebody feel better and make sure that, that doesn't happen again,” the players said.

Though these two former Patriots players say they have a responsibility to protect people in this community, they also have a message for bullies.

"Understand what you're doing, understand the name you're making for yourself, understand the damage that you're doing not just to the individual but to the community," Deossie said.

And if Smerlas finds out an incident like this happens around this community again, his message:

"They shouldn't, they shouldn't, they should not do it again, because we might come back,” Smerlas said.