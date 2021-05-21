(WGGB/WSHM) -- A disturbing video is leading to many questions right now. It took two years to reveal the violent and deadly interaction between Louisiana state troopers and a Black man named Ronald Greene. Now, Greene’s family, along with the whole country, are seeing what led up to the man’s death in 2019 via police body cameras video.

We took the video to a law enforcement expert in western Massachusetts to get answers on how police are trained to deal with these situations and what went wrong.

The body camera video was obtained by the Associated Press and they claim it is more than 45 minutes long. So far, the AP has only released a few shorter clips and we want to warn viewers what you’re about to see is graphic.

'I'm scared': Video withheld for 2 years shows police drag, punch man in deadly arrest Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase.

It’s May of 2019 and according to the Associated Press, Louisiana State Police had just finished a high-speed chase of Ronald Greene. Police appear to immediately deploy their tasers before Greene, who is Black, can get out of the car. They do so again once Greene is on the ground, on his stomach, screaming in pain.

Officers are seen briefly dragging Greene by his ankles. The AP reports Greene was punched by the officers. In the video, an officer remarks that he has Greene's blood all over him.

Western Mass News brought the video to David Kuzemeski, associate professor of criminal justice at American International College.

“Disturbing is the word that comes to mind,” Kuzemeski said.

Kuzemeski is also a former Amherst police officer. He said the officers' actions in the video clips were inconsistent with any of his training.

“I also was a director of a police academy in the 90s and I’m familiar with the force continuum and there’s nothing that I saw anywhere that would say this was good police work,” Kuzemeski noted.

He said that officers are trained to decrease their level of force when someone is non-resistant and lower it still once they are restrained.

“Somebody’s handcuffed and they’re on their stomach, the necessity to use force is non-apparent,” Kuzemeski explained.

According to the AP, it took two years to get the video released and Greene's own family didn't know the details of how he died. The AP reports family members were initially told Greene died on impact when his car crashed and then later police released a statement saying there was a struggle with Greene.

Kuzmeski said there's no good reason why this body camera video was kept under wraps for so long.

“Officers are in a position of public trust. Your taxpayers are paying for them. You should see what they're doing,” Kuzemeski added.