SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longtime publisher and former president of The Republican newspaper, David Starr, has died.
Those who knew Starr said he was a driving force in the revitalization of downtown Springfield in the 1980s and 1990s, serving as president of the city's former downtown revitalization organization for nearly 20 years.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno remembered Starr in a statement that read:
"Mr. Starr was always so very kind to me and a friend. His head, heart and soul were always for the betterment of our Springfield. His philanthropic efforts were legendary. A true gentleman with keen vision and sage wisdom and advice. Known for his trademark bowties, his legacy will live on through all of us. May God rest his soul.”
Rep. Richard Neal also released a statement, saying:
“With the passing of David Starr, the City of Springfield has lost one of its greatest champions. He was a man for all seasons who made an extraordinary contribution to the city’s renaissance during the 1980’s. A legendary figure in the field of journalism, a generous patron of the arts with his wife Peggy, and a skilled businessman, David Starr excelled in every endeavor. The vibrant downtown we enjoy today would not be possible without his remarkable leadership and vision. I will miss his friendship, good humor, and the professionalism he brought to the news business. He truly believed he had a responsibility to create a more informed public."
Starr is survived by his wife, two children, and two grandchildren.
David Starr was 96 years old.
