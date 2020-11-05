SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two former leaders at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home appeared virtually before a judge in Springfield Thursday morning to answer to charges connected to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.
Former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton were arraigned before the judge virtually and both entered a plea of not guilty.
The men are facing charges related to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, which left 76 veterans dead this past spring.
They each face bodily injury and criminal neglect charges.
In court today, both men waived the reading of their indictments.
The Commonwealth did not ask for bail as they feel Clinton and Walsh are not flight risks. However, they did ask for conditions regarding their release including monthly check-ins with a probation officer, getting permission before leaving the state, and others.
Mass. Assistant Attorney General Kaushal Rana asked that conditions include “the defendants not work at any long-term care facility during the pendency of this matter. Second, that there be a stay away no contact order towards the family members of the victims and witnesses as well.”
Clinton consented to the conditions, while Walsh did not.
The judge ruled there would be no conditions set and each man was released on his own recognizance.
Coming up on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll have a closer look at the arguments made by Walsh's attorney and the apparent concern for his reputation as the case plays out in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.