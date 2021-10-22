SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--World Series tickets were up for grabs by the Red Sox organization prior to game six of the ALCS.
Released on Major League Baseball's website, Boston Red Sox World Series tickets. They went on sale at 10:00 Friday morning. The tickets start at $175 dollars per ticket and were going as high as $799 dollars per ticket.
The Red Sox making it to the World Series is what every Boston fan wanted to see. We spoke to a former player in the Red Sox Organization Bryan Barnowski who had his dream to play ball come true.
"It's dreaming, I grew up in Massachusetts, I got drafted by the Red Sox. You're trying to make your way through. Today's game I think it's better just with the analytics and just the information you can get from game to game. You don't have to wait till after the game to see what your swing looks like. Mid-inning you can take a look to see what you did wrong and make adjustments," said Barnowski.
The Astros defeated the Sox in game six of the ALCS Friday night with a final score of 5-0.
