SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor Domenic J. Sarno issued a statement to Western Mass News Wednesday evening on the passing of former Mayor William C. "Billy" Sullivan.
Sullivan served the City of Springfield from 1973 until 1977. He was a veteran and resident at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Sarno spoke upon multiple moments he had to share with the former mayor, saying quote:
“I was very sorry to hear of the passing of former Mayor Billy Sullivan. He was a resident of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home; he was a man of family, faith, and community. He loved the City of Springfield and was the driving force to promote not only our neighborhoods but also downtown and tourism, especially the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a good friend and I enjoyed his visits and wisdom when he came by to see me at City Hall or when I had a chance to see him at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home."
He went on to say...
"He always told me that being mayor can be a difficult job because you can’t make everyone happy and that you are going to get ‘beat up at times’ and that no matter if you were mayor in 1852 or now, you have to have passion and a love of our City and all its people. Because if you don’t then it’s time to leave the keys on the desk and walk out that door. Thank God, Mayor Sullivan always had that passion and I am grateful that that passion is still in my head, heart and gut for our City of Springfield. I’ve never forgotten that sage advice he gave me. My sympathy, thoughts, and prayers to his family and friends. May God rest his soul for a life well live.”
The cause of his death has not yet been released.
