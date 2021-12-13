SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Narcotics Detective Gregg Bigda was found not guilty on four criminal counts Monday. Bigda was accused of excessive force and abusive interrogation stemming from an incident with three Latino juveniles in 2016.
After 9 hours of deliberation over two days, the jurors acquitted Gregg Bigda on all charges.
Western Mass News spoke to State Representative Orlando Ramos after hearing that Bigda was found not guilty on all counts on Monday.
“How are we going to rebuild trust in our community if we continue to employ people like him?” Ramos reacted.
Bigda was accused of punching and kicking Latino juvenile suspects in 2016, falsifying police reports, and abusive interrogation. A video clip released of that interrogation went viral, sparking national attention. He was previously suspended without pay.
The three juveniles reportedly stole an undercover police car back in 2016, which ended in a chase.
“To me, the interrogation alone is enough to convict,” said Ramos. “You can’t look at that video and say that officer wasn’t wrong.”
Ramos told Western Mass News that it has been difficult to cope with the news of Bigda's acquittal.
“It’s disappointing. It’s a failure of the justice system, in my opinion, and that man does not belong on the Springfield Police Department,” Ramos asserted.
Western Mass News reached out to the US Attorney's office who said, in part:
“Today's verdict is a disappointment— my heart goes out to the victims. We respect the jury’s verdict, of course, and it is a painful reminder that prosecuting police obstruction of justice, excessive force and abusive interrogation is very difficult. Rest assured, though, we will never stop prosecuting these crimes.“
We also reached out to Springfield Police Department Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood who said, in part:
“I have faith in the judicial system and honor and respect their decision. We’ll review the transcripts from the trial to ensure our Internal Investigations Unit has all the facts before moving forward with any decisions.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News that said, in part:
“I am not the appointing authority; that rests with Commissioner Clapprood. However, this has been a stain and dark cloud hanging over our department for well over six years. I have seen the video tape. My feeling is there is no place for him on the force.“
Western Mass News also reached out to Bigda’s attorney, but have not heard back at this time. The other officer originally charged in the case, Steven Vigneault, had his charges dismissed in 2020.
