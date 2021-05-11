SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former Springfield police officer has been convicted of child sexual assault.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 31-year-old Daniel Cintron of Monson was recently found guilty in a jury-waived trial on charges of two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 and two counts of intimidation of a witness.
The charges are a result of an investigation by the Springfield Police special victims unit, Chicopee Police, and the D.A.'s office special victims unit.
Leydon explained that it's the second trial on the charges after a jury came back deadlocked on several charges in September 2019. He added that the D.A.'s office decided to retry the case, but needed to wait until recently because of the pandemic's impact on Massachusetts courts.
"I hope this verdict brings justice to all of the victims and families involved in this case. The bravery of the victims should be commended in coming forward, as the fear and angst created by someone who abused his position of power, is not easily overcome," Gulluni added in a statement.
Cintron has been sentenced to two to three years in state prison.
Leydon noted that Cintron is also awaiting trial on charges including two counts of assault and battery, four counts of intimidation of a witness, and unarmed robbery in connection with an alleged altercation at the Eastfield Mall in August 2017.
This guy has been a dirty cop from day 1
