SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A former Springfield youth boxing coach, convicted of sexually assaulting minors, has been sentenced to a prison term of up to eight years.
Disturbing allegations came out in 2018 that then 39-year-old man used his position to take explicit photos of underage boys and engaged in sexual misconduct with some of his students.
Wednesday, he heard statements from the victims and their families.
We learned Wednesday that all the students attended the boxing gym for free. The prosecution team and the judge noted that Robert Hersey preyed on the wants of these young men to participate in something that was active and easily accessible. Oftentimes, he would pick up and drop off the victims.
"You identified each of your victims' vulnerabilities and then you exploited those vulnerabilities," said the judge.
Western Mass News was in Hamden Superior Court on Wednesday as 44-year-old Robert Hersey was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for sexual assault crimes he committed back in 2018 as a youth boxing coach in Springfield.
The offenses, committed against five of his students, was over the course of a five-month period.
"I do find that Mr. Hersey’s calculated decision to assault and victimize five young men, was not only calculated it was manipulative, devious and quite frankly Mr. Hersey it was despicable," said the judge.
Prosecutors said Hersey used his position and power as a coach, to prey on the minor victims who trusted him.
Multiple victims said they were asked to undress for their weigh-ins and unknowingly, Hersey would take pictures of them.
"It strikes me that the level of planning and manipulation that was involved in gaining access to your victims and then getting them alone, that level is astounding," said the judge.
In another incident, one victim said the defendant sexually assaulted him in his car.
"You went out of your way to create ways to satisfy those urges. and you disguised it as benevolences," said the judge.
the judge spoke directly to Hersey and said he exploited a position of trust, not only to the victims but to their families.
Wednesday, Hersey heard statements from those impacted by his actions.
Hersey will be on probation for up to five years after he gets out of prison. He will have to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitoring device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.