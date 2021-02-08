SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former state senator Democrat Ben Downing has announced he is running for governor of Massachusetts in 2022.
Downing said his main focus he sees for his administration is focusing on a climate change initiative, and how it'll help an economy ravaged by COVID-19.
"But if we take significant steps to address climate change 100 percent clean energy by 2030, we're going to create jobs here in Massachusetts. If we redouble our efforts on energy efficiency, we're going to create jobs here in Massachusetts, and quite frankly if we ask more of the wealthy, we're going to be able to invest and create jobs here in gateway cities and in communities that have been most ravaged by the spread of the virus and exposed by the lack of the rollout of the vaccine program," Downing said.
During his tenure as a state senator, he represented Berkshire County.
The 39-year-old Pittsfield native turned East Boston resident is the first to officially challenge current governor Charlie Baker for his seat.
Baker has not yet announced if he will be running for another term.
