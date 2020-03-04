SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The taxi community is mourning after authorities said one of their own was stabbed to death.
Police responded to a one-car crash at Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue in Springfield early last Friday morning.
They said they found 68-year-old Springfield resident William Montana suffering from stab wounds inside his cab.
Tonight one of his former co-workers from Yellow Cab, who did not wish to be identified on camera spoke exclusively with Western Mass News.
The taxi community wants answers to what happened.
A former co-worker who worked Montana for 10 years still can't believe what happened.
"When you work at Yellow Cab, they become a second family to you. They're husbands and wives, daughters, sons, aunts, uncles. They're human beings. They're single moms just trying to raise her families. Father's trying to raise their families. They're just out there doing their job. For someone to take his life just for doing his job, it hurts. He didn't deserve this," Yellow Cab employee explained.
Tears coming down Montana's former co-worker's face after she told us felt so close to Montana and even consider him family.
"Its a second family. And I feel like I lost a family member. A lot of drivers are feeling that" Yellow Cab employee said.
Ever since hearing what happened, many yellow cab drivers are worried about their safety.
"They're scared. They don't know much. They don't know what's going on. Most cabs do have the shield. Other than that, there's no protection, and they're scared. Day and night, they're scared," Yellow Cab employee explained.
She described him as a man who did his job and enjoyed helping others.
"He was kind, humble, caring. One of the drivers said he was her biggest competitor to get jobs. When he was working, he was working. He was driving. He was getting the people, picking them up, bringing them to work. Doctors appointments, wherever they needed to go," Yellow Cab employee said.
All that his former co-worker wants to do now is make things right in Montana's honor.
"Hopefully, we can find some justice for Bill," Yellow Cab employee said.
Authorities are still investigating Montana's death with no arrests confirmed at this time.
