SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A former western Mass. athlete was selected to join the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft Saturday.

UMass Alum Larnel Coleman is the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to a press release from UMass Athletics, Coleman is the 31st UMass football draft selection, and the fifth offensive lineman to be selected in the program's history. Coleman has appeared in every game during his time for the minutemen since the 2017 season.

UMass head football coach Walt Bell applauded the athlete's work towards this moment in a statement posted on the UMass Football Facebook page:

"Larnel dedicated himself to earning this moment and worked tirelessly in the weight room and on the field to get here. Miami is getting a great offensive tackle and an even better man, We couldn't be happier that Larnel heard his name called today."

Before joining the Minutemen, Larnel divided his time on the field as tight end, defensive and offensive tackle at St. Clement High School in Medford, Mass., according to UMass Athletics.

Before Coleman was drafted Saturday, Western Mass News caught up with coach Bell, who said he would not be surprised at wherever Coleman's next chapter would take him.

"Larnel has been a professional long before he's had the opportunity to be a professional," he said.

