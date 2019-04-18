SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today Stop & Shop union employees who have been on strike for eight days will be getting a show of support from a big name in politics.
Former Vice President, Joe Biden joined the picket line in Boston as the grocery chain and union continue talks for a new contract.
It won’t just be former Vice President Joe Biden, Boston's Mayor Marty Walsh will join him too, in order to back up the employees on strike.
Kind of like what every one has seen with some politicians in the local area.
Now it was back in February when the contract to thirty-one thousand union employees expired.
Negotiations for a new one continued to this day, but last Thursday the union said enough is enough and went on strike. They have said they want a fair contract.
Stop & Shop says what they’re offering is more than fair.
According to the grocery chain, they’re not cutting pay, instead offering pay increases and will continue pensions, which is a benefit many would like to receive. Health premiums, however, will see a slight increase.
Western Mass News spoke with the local 14-59 union, which represents fourteen hundred members.
All of whom are on strike.
They said they’re worried about part-time employees, self-checkout counters and especially these health care costs.
Overall, they’re disgusted by the offer.
“Last offer is something I wouldn't think about sharing with anyone because its an insult to our members," Local union representative said.
It is clear that talks have continued, but neither side seems to be close to an agreement.
“We're asking you at this time just move on getting your ham somewhere else," Local union representative said.
