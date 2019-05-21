WARE, MA 9WGGB/WSHM) - A former employee of the Ware Public School District is stepping forward, accusing the administration of grade inflation in their Foreign Language Department.
In speaking exclusively with Western Mass News, this employee also says the students lack the skills they should have learned by this point in the academic year.
This long-term sub tells us he was hired back in the Winter to teach Intro to Spanish to Ware students.
He says, when he got into the school mid-year, several of the students, with numerous absences, had grades in the 90s recorded, despite not being proficient in the language.
Manuel Villegas says the students in his Intro to Spanish class should have had some knowledge of the language by the middle of the year when he started teaching at Ware Junior-Senior High School.
"The grades did not match their proficiency. Their grades were completely inflated; upper 90s, high 90s," Villegas tells us.
He claims the inflation was especially noticeable in students who had a record of truancy.
"Students, with regards to, who were not even in the class from what I can see on record, achieving passing grades
Villegas claims the school asked him to keep the grades high, and says he heard something troubling about the Spanish teacher he replaced.
"I was informed by students, staff members, and other individuals in the community that this person was not capable or qualified to teach the language," stated Villegas.
Villegas says he brought a grievance and a letter of resignation to the school district, and, days later, he was mailed a termination notice.
Western Mass News reached out to the Ware Public School District, who said they couldn't comment on any personnel matters.
The superintendent did contend that no one has come forward with reports of grade inflation, adding:
"I will also say I have not seen or heard nor has anyone come to us with reports of grade inflation."
"I feel that is a moral and ethical obligation, onus for me to educate as an educator the parents of the Ware Junior-Senior High School about the culture that is actually happening inside the school," added Villegas.
This comes as school officials just announced a new bullying policy for the district and a new principal, who will take the reigns of the Junior-Senior High School beginning next year.
