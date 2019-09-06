PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Williams College student, Yoonsang Bae, was found guilty of rape, stemming from an incident in 2014.
The victim, who was nineteen at the time, told officials she was drugged by Bae, leading her to pass out as he proceeded to rape her.
Bae was indicted on a single count of rape in 2017 and was offered an agreement to plead to indecent assault and continue the case without a finding of guilt.
Bae did not accept the plea agreement at the time, and a rape charge was pursued instead.
