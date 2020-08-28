WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A former employee at the YMCA's Camp Shepard in Westfield who allegedly recorded female staffers with his cell phone while they were undressing, has been arraigned on the case.
James McColley, 20, from Longmeadow, is facing 15 charges according to court paperwork Western Mass News has obtained.
Those charged include Photograph Unsuspecting Nude Person (6 counts), Photograph Sexual or Intimate Parts Without Consent (1 count), Lascivious Posed/Exhibit Child in Nude (3 counts) and Possessing Child Pornography (5 counts).
The Westfield District Court Clerk's Office confirming McColley was arraigned Friday afternoon from jail at the Ludlow House of Correction.
We're told he is expected to be released on $10,000 personal surety.
The Westfield Police Department conducted the investigation.
[Read More: Westfield Police investigating allegations against former YMCA camp employee]
Western Mass News has reached out to both the Westfield Police Department and the YMCA of Greater Westfield for more information.
McColley's next court date is a pretrial hearing set for mid-October.
Western Mass News will provide an update with more information as it emerges. Stay with us online and on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.