LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have provided an update on a fire that heavily damaged a Longmeadow shopping plaza.

In a joint statement, Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said that investigation into last week's fire at the Maple Center Shopping Plaza has not shown any signs of foul play.

However, determining the exact cause of the fire might take several weeks because of the extent of the damage.

“Because a final conclusion is likely some time away, we wanted to reassure the community that our painstaking investigation has not revealed any signs that the fire was suspicious or malicious in nature,” Dearborn added.

Investigators noted that it appears that the fire started in a common attic or void space above the Bottle Shop and Armata's Market, which allowed it to spread quickly and undetected. Video evidence reportedly shows the fire burning for several minutes before the first 911 call was made.

Mutual aid was called in to fight the fire, based on the 911 calls, and when Longmeadow firefighters arrived five minutes after the initial call, the Bottle Shop's roof had partially collapsed and the fire had spread to Armata's. At the height of the fire, over 7,000 gallons of water per minute were being sprayed on the fire.

Because of the building's age, fire sprinklers or a full alarm system were not required. Fire officials noted that both would have helped reduce damage from the fire.

A community relief fund is being established to help the businesses and employees. Longmeadow officials said that more information will be released soon.