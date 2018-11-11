SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A recognition and honor ceremony was held Sunday night on Springfield for Arise of Social Justice Executive Director Michaelann Bewsee.
Bousey is retiring after more than thirty years of dedication to her organization.
She founded Arise in the 1980's, working to help low-income families and the homeless community.
She is a well-known activist in the city, and throughout the Pioneer Valley.
Sunday night's dinner and celebration was held at Panache, serving as a fundraiser for her organization.
