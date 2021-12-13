SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing a pizza delivery driver in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Ainsworth Street around 12:45 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery.
Police say a delivery driver told officers he was assaulted and robbed on Vermont St. while trying to drop off an order. They add that the driver did not need medical attention.
Shortly after, officers located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the assault and conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Belmont Ave. The driver and three passengers were positively identified and placed under arrest.
Police say two of the suspects were juveniles.
The other two suspects are facing the following charges:
24-year-old Mario Santiago of Springfield
- Unarmed robbery
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
18-year-old Josiah Finlay of Springfield
- Unarmed robbery
