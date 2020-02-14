SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police made four arrests after executing a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers in the Emergency Services Unit and detectives executed a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment on the 200 block of White Street.
Their search was the culmination of an investigation into the illegal possession of firearms.
During their search a firearm had been tossed out one of the windows of the home, but was quickly recovered by officers.
Authorities also seized 133 rounds of ammunition, various caliber shotgun shells, an empty magazine, approximately five grams of cocaine, and $451 in cash.
Officials then arrested 19-year-old Springfield resident Luis Lugo, 20-year-old Springfield resident Dashua Torres, 23-year-old Springfield resident Derek Ramos, and 19-year-old Springfield resident Joel Perez.
All four suspects were charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.
Both Ramos and Perez were also charged with carrying a firearm without a license to carry.
Both Lugo and Torres were additionally charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and improper storage of a firearm.
All four suspects are expected to appear in court within the coming days for their arraignments.
