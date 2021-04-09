SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police have arrested four people as the department works to crack on illegal dirt bikes in the city.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were conducting an anti-dirt bike and off-highway vehicle detail with assistance from the Mass. State Police Air Wing on Thursday when, around 5 p.m., troopers in the helicopter alerted officers of a ground of dirt bike riders who were driving erratically and disregarding traffic signals.
As the dirt bike riders allegedly tried to hide from the Air Wing, officers were able to find them and tried to stop them on Roosevelt Avenue, but the drivers fled the area.
Walsh explained that one of the operators, identified as 19-year-old David Clark of Springfield, was found in a wooded area near St. James Avenue.
"Mr. Clark then intentionally drove his dirt bike towards an officer on foot in an attempt to run him over. Mr. Clark struck the officer with his dirt bike, but the officer was able to get Mr. Clark off the bike. Mr. Clark continued to resist and was placed under arrest," Walsh explained.
Clark is facing several charges including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and reckless operation of a snow or recreational vehicle.
Around 6:30 p.m. yesterday, police arrested a 15-year-old on Avocado Street and seized a dirt bike.
Then around 6:50 p.m., two motorcyclists were pulled over after revving their engines and causing exhaust to create a backfiring sound, similar to a gunshot. Investigators determined that those riders did not have a proper license, inspection sticker, or proper helmet. Hector Marrero, 31, of Springfield and Charlie Rodriguez-Otero, 31, of Westfield were both arrested on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and motor vehicle with a harsh or objectionable noise.
