SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation by Springfield Police resulted in several people being placed under arrest.
Early Wednesday morning, officers saw a car that was wanted in connection with an earlier shooting parked in the parking lot of a St. James Avenue business with two people looking inside the trunk.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police detained five people. In the trunk, investigators found two loaded firearms, approximately 1,100 bags of heroin, 16 grams of crack-cocaine, and 65 grams of cocaine.
Four of the people who were detained were arrested on several drug and weapons-related charges:
- Kristen Williams, 37, of Burlington, VT
- Richard LeBlanc, 36, of Burlington, VT
- Walter Jones, 25, of Springfield
- Amika Blake, 23, of Springfield
Walsh noted that the fifth person, who had been detained, was later released.
