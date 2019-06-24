EVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of four people were arrested during Encore Boston's opening day this past Sunday.
Mass State Police tell us that, of the four people that were arrested, two men from the Bronx were caught cheating at one of the roulette tables.
Both men, later identified as 27-year-old Jankelli Volquez and 66-year-old Hector Hernandez, were charged with cheating and conspiracy and both parties were allegedly acting together.
One individual was also charged with trespassing and another individual was charged with disorderly conduct.
An additional suspect was issued a summons after they were found to be in the possession of heroin.
The identities of those three suspects have not been released yet.
David Procopio of Mass State Police stated that they are also assisting the casino's security team with other minor incidents, such as arguments, minors on the casino floor, medical assistance, and crowd control.
Procopio added that most of the minors that were on the gambling floor were just passing through with adults.
We have reached out to Wynn Resorts, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
