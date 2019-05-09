NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are facing charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in North Adams.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that members of the Berkshire County Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle on Monday, resulting in the arrests of:
- Anthony Dobbins, 46, of North Adams
- Brian Mullen, 53, of North Adams
- Samantha Lloyd, 32, of North Adams
- Mark Tanguay, 36, of Williamstown
During the search, investigators reportedly seized 141 grams of cocaine.
The D.A.'s office noted that detectives learned during the investigatorn that Dobbins was living at Mullen's home and allegedly using that location as a base to store and distribute crack cocaine.
Police reportedly saw Dobbins leave Mullen's home on Monday afternoon and conducted a traffic stop a short time later.
Detectives performed a search of the vehicle, which led to the seizure of crack cocaine, $998 in cash, and other evidence.
“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their efforts and are actively working with the Berkshire County Drug Court, local government and community organizations to provide people struggling with substance use disorder the hope and help that they need to recover. We are working to address both the supply side and the demand side of the drug problem here in Berkshire County," Berkshire County D.A. Andrea Harrington said in a statement.
The D.A.'s office noted that Dobbins reportedly has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for weapons violations and drug distribution in New Jersey.
Dobbins and Mullen have been charged with trafficking cocaine between 100 and 200 grams. They were both arraigned Wednesday and held without the right to bail pending dangerousness hearings.
Lloyd and Tanguay were charged with possession of crack cocaine and released pending a future court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.