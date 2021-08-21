HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people are under arrest following an early morning police pursuit.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, a Holyoke police officer was on-patrol in a marked cruiser when he heard gunfire in the area of Maple and Essex Streets. As the officer neared the city's public library, he saw several people in the nearby park and then saw the group begin to scream.
Several people then ran to a nearby vehicle, which fled the area with its headlights office.
The officer began a pursuit and requested back-up. More marked Holyoke cruisers responded a short time later.
A lengthy pursuit then went through the city and into and out of Chicopee before coming to an end near High and Jackson Streets.
Police conducted a felony traffic stop was conducted and four people - 34-year-old Danielle Gebo of Holyoke, 32-year-old Benjamin Rivera of Springfield, 24-year-old Nicholas Flores of Holyoke, and 39-year-old Angel Ramirez of Holyoke - were arrested on gun-related charges. Ramirez is also facing additional motor vehicle violations.
Investigators said that a .45 caliber handgun was also recovered from the pursuit.
