SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are under arrest following a disturbance call in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Berkeley Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
"Four women who had just left were throwing items at a home, breaking several windows and damaging a mini-van," Walsh explained.
A short time later, police found the car that left the scene - with the four women inside - near Main Street and Liberty Street.
During a search of the car, investigators reportedly found a hammer that they believe was used to damage the car.
Police arrested the following women on charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property over $1,200:
- Raiza Pacheco, 32, of West Springfield
- Daila Perez, 23, of West Springfield
- Janell Valdez, 28, of Chicopee
- Christina Perez, 24, of Springfield
